Minister Uttam Kumar’s father passes away

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s father, N Purushottam Reddy, passed away following prolonged illness on Sunday. The funeral was conducted at the Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills later in the day.

Several dignitaries condoled the demise of Purushottam Reddy.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who expressed his condolences on the demise, visited Uttam Kumar Reddy and his family members at Mahaprasthanam to share in their grief and offer his support.