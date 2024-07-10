Miss Grand India Praachi Nagpal Inaugurates Sutraa Exhibition at Taj Krishna

Hyderabad: Sutraa – A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was Inaugurated by Miss Grand India 2022 and Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka State director of Miss Universe Praachi Nagpal at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Fashion and life style products to be showcased in city under one roof’’ said Praachi Nagpal. The show will be on till 12th July 10am to 9pm.





Speaking to media organizer umesh said that, It’s Rakhi & Teej season again, Sutraa is bringing its Rakhi Teej exclusive Sutraa Exhibition to the city for three days till 12th July . the Sutraa Rakhi Teej special will showcase exclusive fashion wear, festive wear, festive special collection, lifestyle and designer wear, jewellery, accessories and more at this most exciting shopping extravaganza. This time we, at Sutraa, are presenting; the ‘Rakhi Teej’ Special to cater to all your shopping needs through this new edition of Sutraa in Hyderabad.





Showcasing 100+ Designers from all across the Country. The show will displaying designer clothes for Women, Kids and Men, some bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches, beautiful hair accessories and home decor

