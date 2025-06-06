Miss Universe AP & TG Finalists Visit HyBiz.TV

Hyderabad, June 6, 2025 – Thirty finalists of the Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh 2025 pageant visited the HyBiz.TV headquarters in Hyderabad today. The visit, hosted by HyBiz.TV, underscored the platform’s commitment to nurturing and showcasing emerging talent from the region.

During the interactive session, the contestants shared insights into their personal journeys, highlighting the rich cultures, traditions, and pressing social issues of their respective states. The finalists expressed their delight at visiting HyBiz.TV and lauded the platform’s dedication to promoting talent from Telugu-speaking states. Several contestants commended HyBiz.TV for amplifying regional aspirations and championing local talent.

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr. Sunitha (Director, Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh), Mr. Prasad Garapati (Director, Miss Universe Telangana), Ms. Nirupama (Andhra Pradesh Coordinator), and Mr. Riteesh (Telangana Coordinator).

Hybiz.TV’s Managing Director, M. Rajagopal, Hybiz LLP Managing Director, J. Sandhya Rani, and Mr. Mallareddy from Bharathi Cements warmly welcomed and felicitated the finalists, extending their best wishes for the upcoming grand finale.

The Grand Finale of Miss Universe Telangana & Andhra Pradesh 2025 is set to take place on June 7, 2025, at Dhara Resorts & Convention Centre, Aziznagar, Hyderabad, where the finalists will vie for the prestigious title.