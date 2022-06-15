Most govt degree colleges in city struggling with poor facilities

Hyderabad: Though funds were sanctioned for renovating the government degree colleges in Hyderabad, no step has been taken to refurbish them. The RTI reply to a petition reveals that of the Rs 16.25 crore allocated to infrastructure development in the colleges Rs 10 crore was set apart for two-degree colleges at Chanchalguda and Falaknuma. Works are yet to commence in these colleges.

Most colleges in the city, including government degree colleges at Neredmet, Chanchalguda, Golconda and Falaknuma, are in dilapidated condition. The Government Degree College at Sithaphalmandi is located on private land. The government has not allocated land; also, all colleges don't have basic facilities.

Robin Zaccheus, social activist, said, "It seems that funds sanctioned for renovating government degree colleges are only on paper. The government claims that the sanctioned amount has been utilized, but the ground reality is no development works have taken place from 2014-2022. All colleges lack washrooms, there are no fans in classrooms, drinking water facility is lacking. There are computer labs without computers."

He said there has been a lack of focus on developing colleges. In the last eight years, the government could take them to the next level but sadly the government has not focused on developing infrastructure in colleges. The reply I have received regarding the total fund sanctioned for the projects is Rs 16.25 crore. This is under the Centrally-sponsored scheme RUSA, but it has not been utilised. Why works have not been started. Many colleges don't have drinking water facilities;I have not received a proper reply.

Praneeth, a degree second-year student, said, "we have been facing hardship due to non-availability of proper basic facilities As there are no washrooms for boys, they are forced to defecate in the open;girls are forced to use dirty toilets. Many representations were given to college authorities and also the Education department, but no concrete measures were taken to develop colleges."

"In Neredmet degree college Inter college is located. Due to that we degree students are facing hardship. As there are no classrooms we are forced to sit outside. Also classrooms don't have fans," said Ramesh, another degree student.