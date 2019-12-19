Nacharam: Safety drive for women & children

Nacharam: An awareness programme on crimes against women and children was organised on Thursday by Nacharam police at Shahi Exports to create awareness among women employees on self-protection.

Addressing a large number of women employees, Nacharam CI explained ways to protect themselves in the event of emergency and reach out to police. He asked them to dial '100' or use HawkEye app designed by police, if they suspect any danger or need immediate rescue.

He also shared some phone numbers and suggested them to share them with their family members. Nacharam police staff and large number of women employees participated in the programme.