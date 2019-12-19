Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Nacharam: Safety drive for women & children

Nacharam: Safety drive for women & children
Highlights

An awareness programme on crimes against women and children was organised on Thursday by Nacharam police at Shahi Exports to create awareness among...

Nacharam: An awareness programme on crimes against women and children was organised on Thursday by Nacharam police at Shahi Exports to create awareness among women employees on self-protection.

Addressing a large number of women employees, Nacharam CI explained ways to protect themselves in the event of emergency and reach out to police. He asked them to dial '100' or use HawkEye app designed by police, if they suspect any danger or need immediate rescue.

He also shared some phone numbers and suggested them to share them with their family members. Nacharam police staff and large number of women employees participated in the programme.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top