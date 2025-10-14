Narayana conducts 20th NSAT, offering scholarships worth over `50 crore

Hyderabad: Narayana Educational Institutions successfully conducted the 20th edition of the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT 2025) across the Telugu states, offering scholarships worth over Rs 50 crore and cash prizes exceeding Rs 1 crore. The flagship examination aims to identify, nurture, and reward academic excellence among students from Classes 5 to 11 (Science stream). Designed to assess knowledge, reasoning, and problem-solving skills, NSAT provides young learners with an opportunity to realise their scholarship dreams.

The examination was conducted offline on October 5 and 12, 2025, witnessing the participation of over 1 lakh students from hundreds of schools across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Online examinations are slated to be held on October 19 and 26, 2025. Dr P Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, commented, “The 20th edition of NSAT is a special milestone for us.

Through scholarships of up to 100%, we ensure that bright and deserving students receive the recognition and support they truly deserve.” Narayana Educational Institutions, with a legacy spanning over four decades, remains committed to empowering students in their pursuit of academic and personal success.