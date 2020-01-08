Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Necklace Road: The Saree Run on Jan 12

Necklace Road: The Saree Run on Jan 12
Highlights

Taneira, A handcrafted saree brand from the house of TATA, is hosting the 3rd edition of Saree Run for the first time in Hyderabad from 7 am at...

Necklace Road: Taneira, A handcrafted saree brand from the house of TATA, is hosting the 3rd edition of Saree Run for the first time in Hyderabad from 7 am at Jalavihar on January 12. After its successful run in Bangalore consecutively in 2018 and 2019, the Saree Run by Taneira in association with Pinkathon comes to Hyderabad. The run will be heralded by 'Ultraman' Milind Soman.

Women across ages, life stages and walks of life come together for 3-km run to show that nothing holds them back in their journey towards a better version of themselves. With the theme of #Don'tHoldBack, the Saree Run will begin with an energetic warm-up Zumba session. Taneira's team will assist the participants with a comfortable saree drape for the event allowing them to run carefree.

Contact for details: 9899939150

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top