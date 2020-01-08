Necklace Road: The Saree Run on Jan 12

Necklace Road: Taneira, A handcrafted saree brand from the house of TATA, is hosting the 3rd edition of Saree Run for the first time in Hyderabad from 7 am at Jalavihar on January 12. After its successful run in Bangalore consecutively in 2018 and 2019, the Saree Run by Taneira in association with Pinkathon comes to Hyderabad. The run will be heralded by 'Ultraman' Milind Soman.

Women across ages, life stages and walks of life come together for 3-km run to show that nothing holds them back in their journey towards a better version of themselves. With the theme of #Don'tHoldBack, the Saree Run will begin with an energetic warm-up Zumba session. Taneira's team will assist the participants with a comfortable saree drape for the event allowing them to run carefree.

Contact for details: 9899939150