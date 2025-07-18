New Ration Cards: Civil Supplies dept receives more than 28L applications

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing processing programme for new ration cards, the Civil Supplies department has received between January and July 14 this year a total of 28.27 lakh applications, including 19.5 lakh applications through the Praja Palana programme and 8.7 lakh through MeeSeva.

The State Civil Supplies Department has received a total 28,27,264 new ration card applications by July 14. According to the RTI reply to Kareem Ansari, a total of 3,69,095 ration cards have been approved, while 16,391 applications were rejected during the same period. It also revealed that between January and July 14, a total of 19,57,105 ration card applications were received through the Praja Palana programme. Additionally, 8,70,159 applications were submitted via Mee Seva centres. The total number of applications crossed 28 lakh till now.

The State government officially started distributing new ration cards on July 14. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched the initiative during a public meeting held in Tungaturthi, Suryapet district. This is part of the government’s efforts to expand the Public Distribution System (PDS) and ensure food security for more low-income families.

The Chief Minister said that lakhs families were recently allowed to apply for new ration cards. With this move, the total number of families getting PDS entitlements through ration cards in Telangana has grown from 2.8 crore to 3.1 crore. These cards help eligible families get subsidized rice, grains, and other essentials through fair price shops across the state.

Officials said the distribution process will be transparent and fair, and that the government wants to make sure no deserving family is left out. People who receive these new ration cards will get access to better-quality rice and more consistent support under the updated food security program. The government is also working to improve the delivery system and reduce waste.