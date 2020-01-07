New Year calendar released at Serilingampally

Serilingampally: State BJP Executive Committee member Jnanendra Prasad on Tuesday released the New Year calendar of TPUS of Serilingampally mandal at the government school, along with Dr Chandra Bhushan. Addressing the gathering, they said, teaching is a noble profession, while advising teachers to inspire the students to do well and provide better education.

Headmaster Yousuf, mandal party unit president Ganesh, secretary Praveen Kumar, district secretaries Sridhar, Sidrameshwar, Mahesh, Ravinder Reddy, teachers and villagers of Madinaguda Janardhan and Ravi were present.