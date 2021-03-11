X
Newborn girl found abandoned in auto in Hyderabad

Newborn girl found abandoned in auto in Hyderabad

A baby girl, not more than three-day-old was found abandoned here in a parked auto near a bus stop in Secunderabad on Wednesday night.

The police suspected the infant might have been abandoned by her parents.

The incident took place when the auto-driver went to Sulabh Complex to relieve himself after parking his auto at the bus stop. When the driver returned, he heard the baby cry coming from the passenger seat and found the newborn in the compartment behind the passenger seat.

The driver immediately alerted the police and handed over the girl. The police sent the girl for medical examination and then shifted to the Shishu Vihar in Ameerpet.

A case has been registered by the police who are looking into CCTV footage to identify her parents.

