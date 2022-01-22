Night temperatures to dip below 11°C in Hyderabad

Although the northeastern monsoon has withdrawn from the southern parts of the country, night temperature in Hyderabad is likely to dip below 11 degree Celsius due to the western disturbances, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).



The city has been witnessing chilly nights for the last few days. On Saturday morning, the average minimum temperature in the city recorded at 15.8 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded by Serilingampally and Rajendranagar at 12.4 degree Celsius.

While in most parts of the city the night temperature is hovering between 11 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius, the temperature in areas of city outskirts might fall below 10 degree Celsius. Following the change in weather conditions, IMD-H has issued a five-day Yellow alert for Hyderabad.

The weather department also issued a orange alert for the districts Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial as the night temperatures is expected to dip below 10 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Last week, the state witnessed rainfall in some parts of the districts which decreased the temperature further. Cold wave conditions continue to prevail in the state since then.