Niharika Konidela takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge founded by TRS leader and MP J Santosh Kumar, gaining momentum as many celebrities, sportsmen and politicians have taken up the challenge of GIC to plant saplings. In the latest, Niharika Konidela, the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and niece of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, took part in the GIC on the occasion of Durga Ashtami and Saddula Bathukammaon Monday. As part of the GIC, Niharika planted saplings at the GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills and expressed happiness for being part of the novel initiative.

The actor-producer appreciated and thanked Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar for initiating and promoting the GIC.

Speaking on the occasion, Niharika said that her father Nagendra Babu (Naga Babu) used to tell her when she was a child that 'Nature is god and it's the duty of every individual to take care of the nature".

Niharika said that planting trees and taking care of them to ensure that they grow properly is the duty of every individual.

Earlier on September 19, renowned music director MM Keeravani's sons Kala Bhairava and Sri Simha have joined TRS MP J Santosh Kumar's Green India Challenge. Actor Sri Simha and music director Kala Bhairava planted saplings as part of the Challenge on the Ramanaidu studio premises.



Speaking on the occasion, Simha and Kala Bhairava said that it was admirable that people, from the common man to celebrities, were participating in the plantation programme. "The more we plant saplings, it is better for us and our environment. We are very happy to accept the challenge thrown by film heroine Regina and plant saplings," they said.

They added they were lucky to get an opportunity to take part in such a programme and thanked Santosh Kumar for promoting the plantation programme and for taking an initiative to preserve trees also.

Later, Director Sandeep Raj and Ashwin Gangaraju nominated Director Praneet Gangaraju for the challenge. Simha appealed to everyone to participate in the programme even if they were not given a challenge.