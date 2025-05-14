No CIBIL score barrier for Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that the claim that beneficiaries under the Rajiv Upaasana Scheme, introduced by the government for youth self-employment, are being selected based on their CIBIL score is false and misleading.

Speaking to the media, he said that Rajiv Yuva Vikasam is a boon for the unemployed in the State. The district selection process will be completed by May 15 and the sanctioning process by May 28. Sanction letters will be distributed constituency-wise from the State formation day on June 2. “Some forces took up a misleading campaign on social media regarding CIBIL score without proper awareness.

For the past four years, the government’s objective has been to provide loans to new applicants rather than those who have already availed loans through SC and other corporations. The BJP, which ruled Telangana for ten years with a surplus budget, failed to implement any schemes either for jobs or self-employment,” he said.