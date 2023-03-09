No need to panic over rising influenza cases in TS:Harish

Hyderabad: Stating that there was no need to panic over the rise in the influenza cases in the State, the Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that people should use medication as per the doctor's advice.

In view of the increase in influenza cases in various states, the Health Department organized a high-level review meeting.

A video conference was chaired by the Health Minister on the situation in the State and the preparedness of the health department. Harish Rao said that it is advisable to use medicines as per the doctor's instructions.

"If you have symptoms like fever, cold, cough, body pains, go to the nearest government hospital and get treatment," said Rao warning the masses that proper precautions should be taken to prevent the spread of fever and cold from one person to another.

The officials said that there was a slight increase in cases in Telangana and the number of people visiting hospitals with fever, cough and stool pain has increased.

It is stated that there is an increase in out-patients (OPs) with young children coming to hospitals with these symptoms but there is no increase in patients. Officials have suggested that there was no need for people to use antibiotics unnecessarily. The doctors should prescribe them to those who need.

Health Secretary Rizvi, Family Welfare Commissioner Shweta Mahanthi, DME Ramesh Reddy, DH Srinivas, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Raja Rao, Fever Hospital Superintendent Shankar, Nilofar Superintendent Usha Rani, MGM Superintendent Chandra Shekhar and all the superintendents participated in this review meeting.