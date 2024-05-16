  • Menu
Sanya Malhotra exudes elegance in golden lehenga, ethnic jewellery, & winged eyeliner

Sanya Malhotra is a vision to behold, as she has shared a 'throwback Thursday' post, dropping mesmerising pictures in a golden lehenga.

Mumbai: Sanya Malhotra is a vision to behold, as she has shared a 'throwback Thursday' post, dropping mesmerising pictures in a golden lehenga.

The actress, who was last seen in 'Sam Bahadur', took to Instagram, and shared a string of photos with her 3.7 million followers.

In the pictures, she can be seen graciously posing in a golden choli, matching lehenga and dupatta.

For the makeup, the diva opted for nude lips, golden eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheeks, and a maroon bindi. She tied her curly tresses in a low bun with a golden hair accessory on it.

Sanya rounded off the look with a golden ethnic choker necklace, matching earrings, and a ring.

The actress shared the post with the caption: "Throwback Thursday," followed by a full moon face emoji.

On the work front, Sanya will be next seen in 'Mrs', which is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’. She also has 'Baby John' and the Tamil film 'Thug Life'.

