Officials raze realty projects flouting rules

Rajendranagar: Taking a serious note of realty projects being developed by flouting the rules, the revenue authorities started demolishing real estate ventures one after another on the city outskirts under Rangareddy District.



In the last few days the authorities razed several ventures at Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Moinabad and Chevella which came up flouting rules and some were even built in areas that come under the ambit of GO No.111 that forbids such activities.

The GO 111 prohibits construction activity within the radius of 10 kms around Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar lakes. Most of the venture that have come up on Moinabad and Chevella stretch did not follow provisions for assigning 60 per cent of area for open space and roads as mentioned in the Government Order," an official said on the request of anonymity.

As per the GO, "60 percent of the total area shall be kept as open space and roads in all layouts in the villages of catchment area. The land use of about 90 per cent of the area is classified as recreational and conservation use in the Master Plan."

Farmlands at Shamshabad, Shadnagar, Kothtur, Moinabad and Chevella once known as a hub for agriculture are witnessing a boom in real estate business.

In a radius of 70 kilometers, the area is dotted with realty projects making it difficult for the agrarian activities to continue. However, these ventures are still in construction stage and many projects are not fully sold out due to economic meltdown and stagnation in the realty business.

Few of the ventures that were demolished recently were located close to Shamshabad, Kanakamamidi junction on Chevella road and near Shahabad road under Moinabad mandal.