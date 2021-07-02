Oncologist performs complicated surgery

Hyderabad: A patient suffering from mouth cancer for over a year was successfully operated at Omega Century Cancer Hospital at Banjara Hills by Dr K Benod Kumar, chief Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist.

Patient Kazim hailed from Karimnagar and was in the third stage of mouth Cancer. Kazim tried all kinds of treatments including Ayurveda but he has no signs of recovery. After roaming around various top hospitals in the State the patient lost hope on treatment and was undergoing chemotherapy for one year and he lost his lower and upper jaw along with skull base completely from one side.

Senior head and neck surgical oncogist Dr Benod Kumar, speaking to The Hans India informed that the patient was suffering from cancer, which destroyed both the jaws and also whole skull base and skin. "He was in severe condition and was undergoing radiation treatment from almost a year," he added.

We have applied a new reconstructive technique in surgery called the free flap technique in which the muscle and the skin over the thigh will be harvested and then placed over the face after the removal of the tumour. The patient has recovered in a week after surgery. He is healthy now and discharged. Meanwhile, the doctor suggested patients suffering from this kind of disease to go for surgery without trying alternative treatments to get a cure.