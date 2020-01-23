Only 27% cast vote in Dabeerpura bypoll

Dabeerpura: The polling booths in Dabeerpura ward wore a deserted look and the polling percentage remained low, even this time reminding one of the general and assembly elections of 2019. Almost all the 66 booths were seen without voters.



Several polling booths in major areas like Rein Bazar, Noor Khan Bazar, Dabeerpura, Purani Haveli, Ganga Nagar and some parts of Yakutpura areas were seen deserted. Most of the citizens in these areas remained at home and did not cast their vote. Shockingly, Dabeerpura ward, which went to byelection witnessed 3.6 per cent voting by 9 am, 6 per cent by 11 am and 13 per cent by 1 pm and by 5 pm, the percentage was 27.34 per cent.

According to official data, in Dabeerpura ward there are a total of 50,275 voters in which 25,876 are men and 24,397 are women. The Dabeerpura ward by-election was conducted as the it fell vacant after the Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi was elected as a Member of the Legislative Council from AIMIM party in February 2018.

Tension also prevailed near the Bibi ka Alam where workers from different parties fought with each other over allegations of bogus voting in a booth. "Many bogus votes were cast in the booth near Bibi ka Alam and I request the police to check the identity proof of the voters before they enter the booth", said Congress leader.

According to the police officials, the situation in the polling booths remained under control. The voters who came to cast their votes were displaying their identity before entering the booth. The police officials remained on tight vigil during polling and no one was allowed to stand within 100 meters from the booth.

Even as the Election Commission promised to provide facilities to the elderly and disabled persons at polling booths, many booths in the ward failed to provide any facilities like wheelchair in booths. An elderly voter in Noorkhan Bazar was seen with her son walking to the booth to cast her vote. "I thought the there is a facility of wheelchair for the elderly persons for casting their vote in the booth, but we felt disappointed as there was none. My mother cast her vote by walking several meters to the booth," said Syed Hussain.