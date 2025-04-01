ORR toll rates hiked

Live
Hyderabad: Motorist using the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for their commute will have to shell out more from Tuesday as the company managing the toll has enhanced the rates.
The company, IRB Infra, has affected the annual adjustment clause to enhance the per km charges. The revised toll charges are for cars, jeeps and light vehicles. The price is increased by Rs 0.10/km, from Rs 2.34 to Rs 2.44.
For mini-buses and light commercial vehicles, the increase is from Rs 3.77 to Rs 3.94. For two-axle buses and trucks, the charges are raised from Rs 6.69 to Rs 7. For heavy vehicles, the charges are up from Rs 5.09 to Rs 15.78. The toll adjustment ensures compliance with the wholesale price index and rounds off the rates to nearest Rs 10 for clarity.