Oscar for ‘art of lying’ should go to KCR: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying, "if there is an Oscar award for those speaking lies, then, it should go to CM KCR", he added.

Addressing a series of election meetings at Veenavanka mandal, Bethigal and Challuru villages of Huzurabad Assembly segment, he charged the TRS chief with uttering blatant lies at the TRS party plenary. He said KCR 'cheated' dalits by not giving the CM's post, as promised. "The TRS chief insulted dalits by unceremoniously removing dalits from the deputy chief minister posts. Why not he give at least TRS party presidency to dalits, he questioned.

The Karimnagar MP said people of Huzurabad understood that they were taken for a ride in the name of 'Dalit Bandhu'.

He asked the CM whether he had given funds for laying roads, electricity, infrastructure, construction of cemeteries, farmers' platforms, toilets, planting of trees, setting up of nature parks and dump yards in about 12,769 villages in Telangana? Is it not true that it is the Centre headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi providing funds for all these works, Bandi asked.

He questioned the claims of TRS chief at the plenary that his party had fulfilled its electoral promises. Kumar asked whether the government gave jobs to unemployed, provided unemployment allowance, three acres to dalits. The MP asked people to vote freely without fear of threats issued by the TRS leaders to force them to cast votes for the party.

Instead, he asked people to teach the CM and the TRS by voting en mass to the BJP in Huzurabad. Kumar said the father-son duo (KCR-KTR) was not campaigning in Huzurabad as they are sure of losing the elections. Similarly, both had not come to campaign in the Dubbaka by-poll; the TRS chief did not campaign in Hyderabad civic polls.

Former MP Jitender Reddy, former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy, SC Morcha national secretary S Kumar, State leaders Jenwada Sangappa, Daruvu Ellanna, district party president Gangadi Krishna Reddy and others joined the campaign.