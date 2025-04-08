  • Menu
Over 150 institutions to take part in edu expo on May 3, 4

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Education Expo 2025 is the second education expo of its kind in Hyderabad, in which more than 150 educational institutions will participate and familiarise their patrons with their institutions, courses, infrastructure and facilities.

The expo will be held on May 3, 4 at King’s Crown Kohinoor Convention Centre, Gudimalkapur. The Expo Organiser Aijaz Ahmed said educationists will participate in seminars on ten different topics. Students and guardians will be provided the opportunity to participate in panel discussions programmes.

This expo will feature stalls from SSC, CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, schools, junior colleges, degree and engineering colleges, development centres, publishers, stationers, and overseas education, which will facilitate the selection of an educational institution. For further details, contact 8858845599 / 8858843344.

