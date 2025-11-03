Padmanabhaswamy Tanthri visits Chilkur Balaji Temple

Hyderabad: In a moment of divine fellowship, Chief Tanthri Satheesan Namboothiripad of the Sree Anantha Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, visited the holy Chilkur Balaji Temple today with his followers.

Chilkur Balaji Chief Priest CS Rangarajan welcomed the Tanthri and recalled the noble efforts of the Chilkur archaka and trustee family, led by Dr MV Soundararajan, in preserving the sacred mission of Swayambhu Balaji to uphold Ram Rajya and dharma in this divine land of Bharath.

Both spiritual leaders prayed for harmony and praised the initiative to declare November 12 as National Temple Entry Day, honouring the 1936 Temple Entry Proclamation of Maharaja ChithiraThirunal Balarama Varma of Travancore, which symbolised the triumph of equality and compassion.