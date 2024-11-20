Live
Panic in Siddiqnagar as Four-Storey Building Tilts in Madhapur
A four-storey building in Siddiqnagar, Madhapur, tilted on Tuesday evening, causing panic among residents.
Panic struck Siddiqnagar in Madhapur on Tuesday evening when a four-storey building suddenly tilted, causing widespread fear.
Emergency teams from HYDRAA, GHMC, local police, and revenue authorities quickly arrived at the scene.
Reports indicate that the building’s tilt created a sense of chaos, prompting residents to rush out in fear for their safety.
Sources suggest that the tilt could have been triggered by excavation work for a cellar on a neighboring plot, carried out by a builder.
As a precautionary measure, the police cordoned off the area, and local officials instructed the residents of the affected building, as well as those in nearby structures, to evacuate for their own safety.
Further details are awaited.
