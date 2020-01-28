Patancheru: TRS domination continues in civic polls

Patancheru: The TRS continued its domination in the municipal elections in Patancheru Assembly constituency. Following the results declared on Saturday, the ruling party expressed confidence of bagging the chairman's posts in Ameenpur, Tellapur and Bollaram civic bodies, where it secured absolute majority. The resounding win was possible due to the deft handling of the party affairs by local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy.



Although candidates of the opposition parties did not secure majority, attempts are allegedly on to reach agreements for securing the posts. There are 63 wards in the three municipalities. Of them three wards in Bollaram civic body witnessed unanimous election. Of the remaining 60 wards, TRS bagged 41, Congress 12, BJP five, and others two.

In Ameenpur, which has 24 wards, the share of TRS was 14, Congress 6, BJP 1, TDP 2 and Independent 1. The TDP candidates included Yedla Ramesh and his wife Sandhya. They defeated former sarpanch Manjula and her husband Chandrasekhar. Of the 22 wards in Bollaram, TRS won 17, Congress 2, BJP 3. In Tellapur, of the 17 wards, TRS emerged victorious in 10, Congress 4, BJP 1 and Independents 2.