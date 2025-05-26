Pathetic state of Ameenpur-Chanda Nagar stretch draws commuters’ ire

Hyderabad: The stretch from Ameenpur to Chanda Nagar is in a state of disrepair, causing congestion and becoming a death trap for daily commuters. Moreover, the recent rains have worsened the situation, as the entire lane is riddled with potholes. Vexed by the perennial issue, daily commuters have urged the concerned officials to take up road repair works immediately.

Last year, there was a plan to re-carpet the road and even a tender was called for, but it seems that the corporation is only interested in laying an internal road, and the concerned officials are not bothered to fix the potholes in the main road. The stretch is causing grievous injuries to road users. Many major and minor accidents were reported in recent months, and another concern is that the lane is not illuminated.

Locals have pointed out that due to the apathy of the Ameenpur Municipal Corporation and GHMC officials—since part of the stretch falls under GHMC jurisdiction—no real progress has been made, despite tenders being called. So far, only temporary fixes have been provided, which are far from adequate.

The entire lane is riddled with potholes, leading to severe traffic congestion for commuters travelling between Ameenpur Kamaan Road and Chanda Nagar. This stretch is a crucial link to major areas in the western part of the city, including Hitec City, Gachibowli, and others. As a result, lakhs of commuters face a daily ordeal while navigating this route.

“Even after calling for tenders in January, till date the works have not progressed. The pathetic condition of the road, which is covered with potholes and uneven surfaces, is creating obstacles for the smooth flow of traffic. Due to lack of proper road dividers, it is creating more problems for motorists, as the roads are very narrow, which is leading to bottlenecks during peak hours.”- RK Yadav

“Travelling on this stretch has become a nightmare. It’s nothing but a bumpy ride, and every day we struggle to reach our destinations. Despite repeatedly complaining to the concerned officials about re-carpeting the road, no action has ever been taken.”- Sneha

“Despite the Ameenpur to Chanda Nagar stretch being a vital road, the concerned officials have never taken up repair work. The situation is even worse at night, as the stretch lacks proper lighting, making it extremely difficult for commuters.”- Sai Teja

“We are facing nightmarish experiences while travelling on these stretches, and the recent rains have played a spoilsport, as the complete lane has become slippery, and we are facing difficulties in commuting. It will be better if before monsoon, the concerned officials take up works, as whenever we asked them about when the works of laying a new road from Ameenpur to Chanda Nagar stretch will be taken up, they are only giving dates, but till date the works have not started.”- Mahesh Reddy