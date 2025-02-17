PCC chief urges young blood to become party functionaries

Hyderabad: PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud threw emphasis on young blood becoming party functionaries. He said that including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the PCC leadership hopes that the youth Congress leaders would ensure win in the ensuing local body polls and take forward the government’s achievements amongst the masses.

Addressing the training camp of Youth Congress organised at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district, Mahesh Kumar urged the youth congress leaders and workers to increase focus on social media. This he said would ensure the government's implementation of various schemes and development activities are highlighted amongst the people. He urged the youngsters to shoulder this key responsibility, so that the message reaches everyone across the State in this digital world.

Describing the Youth Congress as the armour of the party, he held that this frontal organisation of the party should be defending the party from any attack of the opposition, particularly on social media platforms. Countering the view that Chief Minister turned inaccessible to party workers, Mahesh Kumar said that the Congress party was the only party which has democratic spirit and provides freedom to meet anyone in the party’s hierarchy. He said that even the party workers have the right to question anyone within the party, even if he is the Chief Minister.

The PCC President reminded the partymen that scores of leaders including him were once youth congress leaders. He urged the partymen to inculcate habits like patience, discipline and perseverance towards getting the positions within the party. He recalled how the Congress within Telangana struggled to get the present position and felt that coping with any kind of situation with patience would help not only the party but individuals achieve their goals. He also emphasised on increasing public relations and reaching out to the general public.

Describing Youth Congress as one of the biggest groupings of youth, PCC president explained how difficult it was for anyone to become a member of the organisation. He emphasised that despite the party having senior leaders, youth Congress has always played a key role in strengthening the party.