Peddler held, drugs worth Rs 7.6 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, East Zone team along with the Chilkalguda Police apprehended a 21-year-old interstate drug supplier at Chilkalguda and seized 50 grams of Amphetamine drug worth Rs 7.60 lakh from his possession.

The arrested man was Rajikul Hoque, a labourer from Maldah (D), West Bengal. According to police, Rajikul had earlier migrated to Hyderabad and worked as a mason. After a few days, he returned to his hometown and started working as a labourer to support his family. Facing financial difficulties and unable to manage his household expenses, he came into contact with one Mojibur Mistri, a resident of Mojampur, Maldah who is absconding, who is known to be involved in drug supply. Mojibur convinced him that drug dealing was highly profitable. “In an attempt to overcome his financial problems, Rajikul Hoque purchased 50 grams of Amphetamine and travelled to Hyderabad with the intention of selling it to drug users,” said Ande Srinivasa Rao, Addl. DCP commissioner Task force.

While he was waiting near Line Bazar Masjid, Chilkalguda, Hyderabad, to sell the drug, he was apprehended by the police and found in possession of the contraband.