Permanent solution to Nalas in Hyderabad: KTR

The government will provide permanent solution to nalas in Hyderabad and as a part of it, the works to fix the nalas has been taken at a cost of Rs 859 crore in the first phase, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao said.



The minister on Thursday laid foundation stone for the construction of a safety wall for the stromwater drain near Fever Hospital. The constructions works were initiated under Strategic Nala Development Programme. "It is estimated around Rs 68.4 crore for the construction of safety wall for the Hussain Sagar stormwater drain," the minister said.



Last year, the minister assured to build flood retaining walls when the colonies were inundated to the heavy rains. Accordingly, the minister laid foundation stone for the works.



The minister said that all the works will be completed by June next year and also assured to take up the works without causing inconvenience to the people residing on the nalas. "Along with the development of nalas, the works of extending them have been taken up in the GHMC limits and municipalities in the city outskirts as well," Rama Rao said.

