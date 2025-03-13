Personal loss spurs‘Seva’ of the needy

Hyderabad: In a world where healthcare and dignified final rites often come at a high price, a group of young individuals in Hyderabad is striving to make a difference. From providing free medical assistance such as hospital beds and oxygen concentrators to ensuring dignified last rites with the supply of shrouds and body freezers, the Seva Trust in Masab Tank has been a beacon of hope for the underprivileged. Run by students and young entrepreneurs through individual contributions and donations, the Trust is dedicated to serving those in need, regardless of caste or creed. Its initiatives, ranging from widow pensions and financial aid for poor students to food distribution programs, have made a tangible impact over the past 15 years.

The inspiration behind this initiative comes from a deeply personal loss. Mohammed Haroon Osman, a businessman and the founder of Seva Trust, recalls the moment that set him on this path of service. "After my father passed away, we were unable to arrange an ambulance. We had no choice but to bring him home in an auto-rickshaw. His legs hung outside, and my mother had to cover them with her scarf," he recounts. The trauma was further intensified when the final rites were delayed due to the unavailability of a shroud.

Determined to ensure that no other family faces such distress, Haroon established the Seva Trust, which has since provided essential services to thousands of people in their most vulnerable moments.





During the COVID-19 crisis, when healthcare resources were stretched to their limits, Seva Trust operated a free ambulance service helping patients—including pregnant women and dialysis patients—reach hospitals in time.

Although Seva Trust actively engages in food distribution throughout the year, this Ramzan, they have shifted their focus. “Since many voluntary groups are already engaged in food distribution, we are concentrating on other essential services,” Haroon explains.

What began as a personal mission has transformed into a movement, inspiring others to step forward and serve humanity.

In a society where acts of kindness can make all the difference, these young changemakers continue to prove that service to humanity knows no bounds.