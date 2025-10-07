PJTSAU extends PG and PhD admission deadline

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has announced an extension of the application deadline for admissions into its Postgraduate (PG) and Doctoral (PhD) programmes for the academic year 2025–26. The revised deadline allows candidates to submit their online applications until October 12, 2025, by 5 PM, while the last date for payment of the application fee is October 11, 2025.

University Registrar Dr GE Ch Vidyasagar stated on Monday that the extension was granted in response to requests from applicants.

Full details regarding eligibility, course offerings, and application procedures are available on the university’s official website: www.pjtau.edu.in.

Earlier, PJTSAU has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) to jointly offer a one-year PG Diploma in Plant Health Management. The MoU was signed on Monday at PJTSAU’s administrative building in Rajendranagar, in the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof Aldas Janaiah and NIPHM Director General Dr Sagar Hanuman Singh.

The joint diploma programme is designed to enhance skill development in crop health management and will include a three-month internship to provide hands-on industry experience.

PJTAU Vice Chancellor Professor Janaiah emphasised that the collaboration will benefit farmers, students, and faculty by integrating applied learning and addressing emerging agricultural challenges.

Dr Hanuman Singh noted that the course will focus on practical solutions to advanced farming issues and has already yielded successful job placements for graduates in previous years. He affirmed that the programme will prioritise applied modules and industry readiness.

Professor Janaiah also highlighted PJTSAU’s growing international collaborations, including MoUs with Kansas State University and Western Sydney University, and announced plans to launch short-term skill development programmes for rural youth lasting one to three months.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by PJTSAU Registrar Dr GE Ch Vidyasagar, NIPHM Registrar Kurra Srinivas, and senior officials from both institutions.