PM Modi invokes Komaram Bheem’s legacy in Mann Ki Baat

Hyderabad: Inthe 127th episode of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a heartfelt tribute to Hyderabad’s legendary tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, from Telangana, and urged the youth of India to learn from his life and legacy.

Highlighting the revolutionaries’ courage and sacrifice, Prime Minister Modi recalled how Komaram Bheem stood up against the tyranny of the Nizam in the early 20th century, a time when hope for freedom was scarce and oppression was rampant. “The poor, the deprived and tribal communities faced unimaginable atrocities. Lands were seized, taxes were imposed, and dissent was brutally punished,” Modi said.

In a powerful anecdote, the Prime Minister narrated how a young Komaram Bheem, barely in his twenties, openly challenged a Nizam officer named Siddiqui, who had come to confiscate farmers’ crops. In a bold act of resistance, Bheem killed Siddiqui and escaped to Assam, evading arrest. “This was a time when even speaking against the Nizam was considered a crime,” Modi emphasised.

Komaram Bheem’s birth anniversary, celebrated on October 22, was a moment of reflection for the Prime Minister, who praised Bheem’s strategic brilliance and his role in inspiring tribal communities to resist injustice. “Though he lived only about 40 years, his impact was profound. He became a symbol of strength and defiance against tyranny,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Bheem’s martyrdom in 1940 at the hands of the Nizam’s forces, calling it a sacrifice that must never be forgotten. He urged the youth to delve deeper into the lives of unsung heroes like Komaram Bheem, whose stories are rich with patriotism and resilience.

“Komaram Bheem’s life is a beacon for today’s generation. His courage, his fight for justice, and his unwavering spirit are lessons in leadership and sacrifice,” Modi added.