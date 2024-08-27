Police arrest five, seize 10 kg ganja

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Team, along with Mangalhat police apprehended five persons involved in the possession of dry ganja. Police seized 10 kg of ganja worth Rs 3.10 lakh.

The arrested persons were Mahender Singh (26) of Dhoolpet, Suman Bai (35) of Mangalhat, Amar Singh (28) of Khatedan, Bharath Alyana (52) and Padma Thula Alyana (45), both of Odisha State.

According to the police, a couple, Bharath Alyana and Padma Thula Alyana, are natives of Odisha. They had previously been arrested by Khammam 1 Town Police in Andhra Pradesh in connection with a ganja case. Mahender Singh became acquainted with Bharath and Padma through a co-friend. Further, Mahender, along with his sister-in-law and brother Suman and Amar Singh, hatched a plan to do the ganja business in Hyderabad to earn easy money.

The police said that while Mahender, Suman, and Amar were taking delivery of ganja from Bharath and Padma in Dhoolpet, the Task Force team apprehended them and seized 10 kg of dry ganja from their possession.

The police registered a case U/sec 8 (c)r/w 20(b)(ii)(B) Sec 27 (b) of the NDPS Act 1985.