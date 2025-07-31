Police bust mobile theft gang; nine stolen phones recovered

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla Police have apprehended members of a notorious gang involved in phone snatching and thefts targeting innocent people. Police arrested five individuals and recovered stolen property, including two motorcycles and nine mobile phones, valued at Rs 3.5 lakh.

The case was cracked through meticulous investigation involving CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance, and verification of suspect databases.

Police arrested R Vijaynath Varun, 19, of Kukatpally; R Shiva, 21; R Naresh Nayak, 23; Kumar; and Venkat, all residents of Jagadgirigutta. Meanwhile, Abdul Shahed, Syed Kaleel Ahmed, Mohd Akhil Ahmed, and Syed Irfan are absconding.

According to police, on July 27, a complaint was received from Kum D Akhila, of Quthubullapur. She stated that after finishing work, she was proceeding to her hostel and walking towards Shapur Nagar Busstop while talking on her phone. Upon reaching near Subham Hotel, two unknown offenders on a black coloured bike approached her from behind, forcibly pushed her, and snatched her phone.

Due to their actions, she sustained an injury to her right ear. She further stated that she could identify the pillion rider of the bike as wearing a red coloured shirt.

K Suresh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar Zone, said that all the gang members were addicted to alcohol and consumed ganja. The accused, Varun, Shiva, Naresh, Kumar, and Venkat, used to assemble regularly in the evenings in open areas behind Metro Station, Vignanpuri Colony, Sangeeth Nagar, Kukatpally, and Jagadgirigutta bus stop, where they consumed alcohol and ganja. Under the influence, they roamed around the areas of Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Madhapur, JNTU, Prasanth Nagar, and Moosapet with the intention of committing thefts, forcibly snatching mobile phones by assaulting individuals, and engaging in automobile and ordinary thefts.

They specifically targeted individuals walking alone, particularly women who were talking on mobile phones or appeared to be vulnerable.

The DCP stated that footage from over CCTV cameras covering possible escape routes was analysed. By matching the modus operandi (MO) with known criminals and verifying suspect records, the accused were successfully identified and apprehended, and the stolen property was recovered.

The accused, along with other associates, were previously involved in mobile phone snatching, automobile theft, and ordinary theft cases across various police stations in Cyberabad and Hyderabad. Shiva was previously arrested in a rape case, and Naresh has a criminal history of 11 cases.