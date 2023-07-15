Ponguleti Srinivas gets a key post in Congress

Hyderabad: Congress party's self-confidence has increased immensely after its resounding victory in the Karnataka assembly elections. Especially Telangana Congress is in full swing. The State Congress is taking steps to oust the BRS and come to power in the upcoming assembly elections. Any small opportunity is turned into a weapon and it tries to move forward. In this order, the TPCC campaign committee was announced by the party high command on Friday night.

Madhu Yashki has been appointed as the Chairman of TPCC Campaign Committee. Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who took the mantle of Congress a month ago, has been entrusted with the key post. He was appointed as the co-chairman of the campaign committee. Syed Azmatullah Hussaini was appointed as the convener. Another 37 people were appointed as members of the executive committee.

PCC president, CLP leader, working presidents, party leader in Legislative Council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, former MPs, former MLAs, former MLCs, DCC presidents, presidents of various departments, and cells of the State have been announced as special invitees.