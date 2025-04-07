Portion of Charminar Minaret Damaged Amid Heavy Rain in Hyderabad

A section of the northeast minaret of the historic Charminar in Hyderabad broke off during a heavy rainstorm on Thursday, sparking concerns over the preservation of the 16th-century monument. Officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the damage.

The damage occurred amid powerful thunderstorms and heavy winds that hit various parts of Hyderabad and Telangana, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rain provided some relief from rising temperatures in the city, which had been hovering around 35°C.

Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali, from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), confirmed that a small portion of stones and mortar from the minaret had dislodged and fallen. Fortunately, no one was present below the minaret at the time of the incident. Ali noted that ASI officials assured him that the structure was not at immediate risk and that repairs would begin promptly. However, he also highlighted ongoing concerns from heritage conservation activists about the monument’s protection.

An ASI official stated that the damage was limited to a small portion of the minaret, and there were no immediate threats to the entire structure. This incident follows a similar event in May 2019, when a tile fell from the southwest minaret during heavy rain, prompting repairs by ASI.

The IMD forecasted continued rainfall across Hyderabad and Telangana until Sunday, bringing a temporary dip in temperatures by around 4°C. In response to the downpour, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered local authorities to stay on high alert. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), police, and disaster response teams have been tasked with preventing flooding, waterlogging, and power outages.

Reports of flooding in low-lying areas have prompted authorities to coordinate relief efforts, ensuring that residents in affected areas do not face undue hardship. The Energy Department has also been instructed to address any power supply disruptions and restore services as quickly as possible.