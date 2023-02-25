Provide drinking water to passengers, RTC staff told

Hyderabad: TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on Friday directed the officials of the corporation to make full proof arrangements for the convenience of its passengers by keeping in view of the upcoming Summer season. He asked them to provide drinking water and other facilities to the passengers at all the bus stands in the State.

He also directed them to arrange water air coolers and fans for the convenience of the passengers at all the bus stands. He issued these orders while holding a high-level review meeting on the arrangements to be made for the passengers in the summer season and other issues through virtual mode.

Sajjanar said the TSRTC officials should ensure that none of the passengers suffer due to any problem at the bus stands. He said the officials should also create awareness among the passengers by highlighting the importance of public transport system and added that coming days were important for the corporation while noting that all the officials of the corporation should gear up to accomplish his instructions in a successful manner.

He asked the officials to always remember that their main duty was to provide efficient and quality services to the passengers. Stating that there is huge number of marriages in the month of March, he asked the officials to make arrangements as per the crowd of the passengers by ensuring the availability of adequate number of buses. He also said they were making arrangements for providing discount on making bus ticket reservations and added that the passengers would get a discount of 5 per cent if they booked their tickets 30 to 45 days in advance and 10 per cent discount if they made their reservations 46 to 60 days in advance. Chief Operating Officer of the corporation Dr VRavinder, Joint Director Sangram Singh, executive directors Muni Shekar, Vinod Kumar, CPM Krishna Kanth, CTM Jeevan Prasad, CTM (M&C) Vijay Kumar and Chief Manager (Finance) Vijaya Pushpa also took part in the high level review meeting. (NSS)