Punjagutta cops bust drug racket
Hyderabad: Panjagutta police have busted the biggest drug racket in the country. Extosi pills, MDMA and ganja were seized in large quantities. Syed, Romi from Mumbai and Saeed from Palestine were arrested by the police for bringing drugs from Goa to Hyderabad and selling them to customers. Saeed currently resides in Hyderabad.
The police seized 4.75 grams of ectocy pills, 5.18 grams of MDMA, 109 grams of ganja and two phones from the accused. The list of accused includes 14 smugglers and 31 consumers from Hyderabad. According to Saeed's order, it was found that Romi had bought it from Chris in Goa and was offering it. The investigation of the case is ongoing.
Recently, another shocking aspect has come to light in the drugs case which caused a lot of confusion in Jagtial. It has come to light that a 10th class student was addicted to ganja and was raped. The matter came to light when the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police about the ganja case. The police confirmed that the girl had been raped for a year. The accused have been identified as Prem, Venkatesh and Nitin. The police have registered a case against them under POCSO and NDPS Act and are investigating to gather more evidence.