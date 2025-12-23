Rachakonda police annual report 2025: Kidnapping, molestation, POCSO cases on the rise

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate registered a total of 33,040 cases in 2025, marking an increase from 28,626 cases recorded last year. While several major crimes declined, kidnapping, molestation, and POCSO cases saw a sharp rise, according to the annual crime report.

Presenting the report on Monday, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu stated that property crimes reduced by 15 per cent due to visible policing, quick responses, monitoring through suspect sheets, and prompt arrests. Murders for gain declined from five cases in 2024 to three in 2025, while dacoity cases dropped from four to two. Robbery incidents fell from 118 to 67, and automobile thefts decreased from 1,086 to 876 cases. Housebreaking by day and night slightly decreased from 633 to 589 cases, and ordinary theft cases declined from 1,310 to 1,161. The total number of murders remained unchanged at 73. Kidnapping cases, however, rose from 463 to 579.

Crime Against Women

Cases of dowry murder increased from three in 2024 to six in 2025. Kidnapping of women rose from 233 to 479, and molestation cases increased from 561 to 809. POCSO cases climbed from 392 to 516. The commissioner reported 330 rape cases, of which four were false allegations. Most cases involved friends of the victims (184), followed by others (70), family members (37), and neighbours (35).

Commissioner Sudheer Babu highlighted the success of flagship programmes such as Visible Policing Quick Response (VQT), AAPT, bicycle patrolling, and women officers’ patrols, which strengthened public trust. Of the 26,852 cases reported in 2025, 21,056 were disposed of, achieving a 78% disposal rate. The Commissionerate secured 31 life convictions against 55 accused, leading in Telangana. Twelve cases received 20-year imprisonment, and 17 accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in a single sensational murder case at Addagudur Police Station.

Cybercrime Cases

Cybercrime cases decreased to 3,734 in 2025 from 4,618 in 2024. Of these, 1,512 were investment frauds, 1,215 part-time job frauds, 216 unauthorized transactions, 96 APK file scams, 137 job frauds, 122 fake customer care cases, 125 loan frauds, 31 business frauds, and 43 digital arrest scams. Other cybercrime cases, including CC fraud, OLX, gift, matrimonial, and online scams, totaled 237. Ninety-two accused were arrested, and Rs 40.10 crore lost by victims was refunded. The department conducted 955 cybercrime awareness programmes with 1.02 lakh participants.

The Commissionerate integrated 2,848 CCTV cameras into the Command-and-Control System for real-time monitoring. Monthly, Rachakonda police secured first place in state performance across seven functional verticals. Bharosa Centre was launched at WPS Saroornagar to counsel POCSO and rape victims, while the ‘Golden Care’ initiative provides support for senior citizens via Helpline 1414567 and WhatsApp 8712662111. The police also received commendations from the Chief Minister, senior government officials, and international media for successful management of events like the Global Summit and MESSI GOAT Football Match.

Traffic Management

Road accidents increased to 3,488 in 2025 from 3,207 in 2024, with fatalities rising slightly from 653 to 659. On the Outer Ring Road, accident cases increased from 52 to 76, and deaths from 21 to 37. Traffic–I registered 9,483 drunken driving cases, resulting in 2,112 licence suspensions, Rs 2.11 crore in fines, and 11 imprisonments. Traffic–II booked 8,277 cases, resulting in 3,709 licence suspensions and fines of Rs 1.77 crore.

Rachakonda police rescued 1,071 children in Operation Smile (up from 287 in 2024) and 2,479 children in Operation Muskaan (up from 326). The department responded to 2,44,849 Dial 100 calls with an average response time of 6.53 minutes, averaging one call every two minutes.