Rachakonda She Teams nab 185 for harassing women

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda She Teams apprehended 185 individuals, including 46 minors, for harassing women at various locations across the Commissionerate over the past fortnight. Criminal and petty cases were filed, and those caught underwent counselling during this period.

According to officials, a total of 215 complaints were received from diverse sources, including direct reports, WhatsApp, and social media, covering hotspots such as metro trains, stations, bus stops, workplaces, and colleges across Rachakonda between 16 and 30 June. All those apprehended attended mandatory counselling sessions conducted by trained counsellors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office in LB Nagar.

Five individuals were also caught during decoy operations at various locations, including on metro trains, resulting in fines being imposed.

Concurrently, the Rachakonda Police, in cooperation with self-help groups, conducted awareness programmes on the negative impacts of child marriages.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu urged women facing distress to contact the She Teams via the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number 8712662111.