Rachakonda SHE Teams nabs 187 for harassing women

Hyderabad: Rachakonda SHE Teams caught as many as 187 persons, including 107 minors for harassing women at various spots across the Commissionerate. Police booked criminal cases and petty cases and persons caught were counselled during this period.

According to the police, complaints were received from various sources, including directly, through WhatsApp and via social media from different hotspots like metro trains, stations, bus stops, working places and colleges across Rachakonda Commissionerate between July 16 and 31.

Those caught attended mandatory counselling sessions conducted by trained counsellors and professional psychologists at the Police Commissioner’s camp office at LB Nagar. G Sudheer Babu, Rachakonda Police commissioner, said that out of the 187 persons caught, 107 were minors, who were counselled by senior psychologists.

Apart from this, six persons were caught during decoy operations at various places, including on metro trains and fines were imposed. Meanwhile, the Rachakonda Police, with the cooperation of self-help groups, conducted awareness programmes on the negative impacts of child marriages.

Sudheer Babu appreciated the work of She Teams and urged women to approach She Teams through the Rachakonda WhatsApp control number – 8712662111 or Dial 100 when in distress.