Railway Ministry sanctions new railway line from Patancheruvu to Adilabad

Hyderabad: The Patancheruvu (Nagalapalli) – Adilabad new railway line is one of the important projects for which the Final Location Survey (FLS) has been sanctioned by the Railway Ministry. This important line is likely to stretch for a distance of nearly 317 kms and is estimated to cost nearly Rs 5,706 crore.

According to South Central Railway officials, this line is likely to connect several new and unconnected places particularly in Northern Telangana and is likely to provide rail connectivity to major towns like Ichoda, Neradigonda, Dhanur, Nirmal, Balkonda, Armoor, Bodhan, Rudrur, Nasrullabad, Banswada, Nizamsagar, Alahadurg, Sangareddy and Patancheruvu. The new railway line is also likely to connect these new places with Hyderabad and New Delhi by providing connectivity also with the existing main line.

The new railway line will be useful for the socio-economic development of the region and will aid in the passenger movement to and from Hyderabad for multiple activities like agriculture, business, education, tourism, and healthcare, said a senior officer, SCR.

The line also traverses through agriculturally developed areas and provides a fillip to the marketing of agricultural produce like rice, maize, cotton, turmeric, and sugar, to the farmers from Medak, Siddipet, Nizamabad, and Nirmal among others, he added.