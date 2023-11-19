  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Rain not to play spoilsport today

Rain not to play spoilsport today
x
Highlights

The weather will be calm and the temperature will be around 32 degrees

Hyderabad : In a few hours, the World Cup finals match will begin. All arrangements have been completed for the final match to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But, what's the weather going to be like? The tension is everywhere.

The weather department has given clarity on this issue. It was reassuring that there were no signs of rain today. The weather will be calm and the temperature will be around 32 degrees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X