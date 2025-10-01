Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute launches cardiovascular clinic for athletes

Hyderabad: Rainbow Children’s Heart Institute (RCHI) inaugurated its Rainbow Athletic Heart Clinic on World Heart Day on September 29, a first-of-its-kind facility dedicated to specialised cardiac care for young athletes and active children. The programme, held in collaboration with Pure Little Hearts Foundation (PLHF), also featured a hands-on workshop on Cardiopulmonary Exercise Testing.

India sees nearly two lakh cases of congenital heart defects (CHDs) every year, yet many remain untreated due to financial or awareness gaps. Since 2022, PLHF has supported more than 500 children with life-saving heart surgeries and procedures.The event was graced by badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, child artiste Sukriti Veni Bandreddy, Rainbow Children’s Hospitals Director Dr. Dinesh Chirla, Laurus Labs CEO Chava Sathyanarayana, PLHF Chairperson Yugandhar Meka, and sports medicine expert Dr. Chathuranga Ranasinge.

Dr. Chirla said the clinic reinforces Rainbow’s commitment to proactive pediatric heart care. Gopichand commended PLHF’s services and stressed awareness and early screening. The programme also saw the release of PLHF’s Impact & Insights document.

Nearly 150 participants, including doctors, donors, children, and families, pledged to promote awareness on CHDs and children’s heart health.