- EC observers review measures taken in Chevella LS segment
- Guntur: Kilari, Nandigam, Tenneti file nominations
- Govt releases Rs 50 cr for clearing weavers’ dues
- Vijayawada: Two-day international meet held on New Media
- BRS MLA Prakash Goud jumps ship to Cong, more to follow?
- Upbeat TDP cadres focus on one lakh majority for Naidu in Kuppam
- Bhatti knocks on doors of CPM for support in LS polls
- Rajamahendravaram: Purandeswari takes part in huge rally, files nomination
- Inter results likely to be released on Apr 22
- Ongole: Police crack theft of ₹66 lakh from ATM cash deposit vehicle
Rains lash parts of Hyderabad bringing respite from heat
Heavy rain has brought relief to residents of Hyderabad as the city experienced sudden changes in its atmosphere. Areas such as LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Himayat Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall, providing a respite from the heat and humidity.
According to the weather department, a surface circulation in the surrounding areas of Marathwada is causing moderate rains with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in some areas. Thundershowers are likely in North Telangana districts on Saturday.
The unexpected change in weather has caught many by surprise, but the residents of Hyderabad are welcoming much-needed rain that has brought relief from the sweltering heat. Stay tuned for further updates on the weather conditions in the city.
