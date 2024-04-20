  • Menu
Rains lash parts of Hyderabad bringing respite from heat

Heavy rain has brought relief to residents of Hyderabad as the city experienced sudden changes in its atmosphere. Areas such as LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, and Himayat Nagar witnessed heavy rainfall, providing a respite from the heat and humidity.

According to the weather department, a surface circulation in the surrounding areas of Marathwada is causing moderate rains with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds in some areas. Thundershowers are likely in North Telangana districts on Saturday.

The unexpected change in weather has caught many by surprise, but the residents of Hyderabad are welcoming much-needed rain that has brought relief from the sweltering heat. Stay tuned for further updates on the weather conditions in the city.

