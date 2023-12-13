Rajnath to review parade at Dundigal IAFstation on Dec 17

Secunderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest and reviewing officer of the combined graduation parade of 212 officers course at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on December 17. The parade is to be held to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets from various IAF branches.

The minister will confer the ‘President’s Commission’ on graduating trainees. The ceremony includes presentation of ‘wings’ and ‘brevets’ to flight cadets, officers of the Navy and Coast Guard, as well as those from friendly foreign countries.

The award of ‘wings’ and ‘brevets’ a significant milestone in every military aviator’s career and is the culmination of a demanding period of training.

The flight cadet from the flying branch standing first in the order of merit will be awarded Chief of the Air Staff, ‘Sword of Honour’ and the ‘President’s Plaque’ for

excelling in overall training. The cadet also has the privilege of commanding the parade. Singh will present the President’s Plaque to the trainee standing first in the overall order of merit from amongst the ground duty branches.

The parade will be followed by a flypast and aerobatic display by the Pilatus PC-7 training aircraft. The display will also include an aerobatic show by the Su-30, Surya Kiran Aerobatic team and a synchronous aerobatic display by the Sarang helicopter display team.