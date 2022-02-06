Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Utsav updates: Here is the schedule of VVIPs to be participated in the Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste, and creed.



The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya. The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

Meanwhile, the schedule of VVIPs paying a visit to the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad as part of Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Utsav is here. According to the schedule, the CJI and chief justices of High Courts will be visiting on February 6 followed by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 7, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 8, Mohan Bhagwat on February 9, Rajnath Singh on February 10, Nitin Gadkari on February 11, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on February 12 and President of India Ramnath Kovind on February 13. The other central ministers and chief minister to participate in the Utsav.

On the other hand, in pravachana mandapam we have the following VVIPs for the rest of day. Dr. Jagannathan Patnaik, Vice-Chancellor, The ICFAI university, Sikkim, Jagadguru Swami Ramachandracharya Swamiji maharaj, Pushkar, Rajasthan, Jagadguru Sri Swami Venkatesa prapannacharya maharaj, Gaya, Bihar, Ex DGP Sri Aravind Rao. While High court chief justice Shri Satish Chandra Sharma, Jana Sena party chief and popular movie actor Pawan Kalyan are likely to participate.