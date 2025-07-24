Ramchander Rao outlines vision for inclusive devpt in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao presented a comprehensive roadmap for balanced industrial development in Telangana while addressing a gathering at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Wednesday. He stressed that Telangana’s growth should not be concentrated in Hyderabad alone. Instead, it should be distributed across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to ensure equitable progress.

Rao was reflecting on India’s transformation since independence, noting that the country has transitioned from a recipient of foreign aid under programs like America’s PL-480 to an exporter of high-quality agricultural products. “Today, we are not just self-reliant but actively supporting other nations,” he said.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “developed India by 2047” is driving ambitious reforms and industrial expansion nationwide. Countering criticism that the BJP is a “corporate government,” Rao argued that without corporate sector participation, industrial growth would be impossible. He highlighted how Indian professionals have flourished globally—in science, medicine, and business leadership roles in the United States, Africa, and the United Kingdom.

However, such spirit has been lacking back at home for a long time. This issue needs to be probed and addressed properly, he added.

To address this issue, he highlighted central government initiatives like Startup India, Standup India, and Make in India. Rao said these schemes, coupled with low-interest Mudra loans, are reshaping the entrepreneurial landscape. However, he flagged concerns that banks are falling short in loan disbursement and called for better oversight. “The MSME sector offers the largest employment opportunities—it deserves robust support,” he emphasized.

While Telangana’s climate and resources are conducive to industrial growth around Hyderabad, Rao urged development to radiate across the state. Plans for a regional ring road and a circular rail network around Hyderabad were cited as key infrastructure projects that will support decentralization and reduce migration to urban centers.

On employment, Rao urged youth to shift focus from government jobs to self-employment, echoing PM Modi’s call to become “job givers.” He named artificial intelligence, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and cellphone manufacturing as sectors ripe with opportunity, enabled by supportive central policies. He cited the success of companies like Tata-Boeing as evidence of India’s expanding industrial prowess.

Rao also praised the Jan Dhan Yojana for universalizing bank access and enabling direct benefit transfers. “Every rupee reaches citizens directly—no intermediaries, no cheques,” he said, contrasting it with earlier regimes where only a fraction of allocated funds reached beneficiaries.

Rao also acknowledged existing challenges in industrial growth and welcomed suggestions from business leaders to refine policy. “We are committed to taking your ideas to the Centre for constructive change,” he assured.