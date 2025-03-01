Ramzan from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The Holy Month of Ramzan will begin in Hyderabad from Sunday, as the crescent moon was not sighted in the city or its surround-ing areas on Friday night. The Central Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Holy Month of Ramzan will commence on Saturday night, with the first Roza (fast) being observed on March 2. Meanwhile, the state government has issued orders allowing Muslim employees, including teachers and outsourcing staff, to leave their offices at 4 PM throughout the month of Ramzan, except in cases where their presence is required for emergencies.

The first Roza will last for 13 hours and 17 minutes, with Sehri ending at 5: 11 AM and Iftar scheduled for 6:28 PM. The fasting duration will grad-ually increase each day, with the last Roza on March 30 lasting 13 hours and 45 minutes. This Ramzan will include four Fridays, with Jummat-ul-Vida (the last Fri-day of Ramzan) falling on Mar 28. The sacred night of Shab-e-Qadr, one of the holiest nights in Islam, will be observed on Mar 26 (Wednesday).