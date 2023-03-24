Rangareddy: Civil Servant who brings laurels to government

Rangareddy: Ranga Reddy district collector S Harish has set a new example of what a civil servant should be in a short of time one month. Harish who earlier worked as Medak District Collector has brought about significant changes in the lives of local's people in the district told Hans India.

Soon after taking charge as RR district collector, Harish who is a Group-1 cadre officer ensured that there was no dispute of any kind even in issues like acquisition of land for industries and other such developmental activities of the government. He is one collector who is available to the common man and his focus is on public issues. During his tenure as in-charge collector in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the district ranked at number one in solving Dharani problems.

People appreciate the initiatives being shown by Harish and it is rare for public servants to win the confidence of the local people in such short time. He is said to be a proactive person and takes personal interest in implementation of government schemes like Aasara pensions, KCR kits, Harithaharam, Mission Kakatiya etc.

His modus operandi was to hold meetings with local leaders and community members to understand the problems and challenges in the district. He then shortlisted the priority areas and took immediate measures to address the grievances of the people. He has also set an example by being available for people over phone and on WhatsApp. This is something which the people say is a unique method which was never seen before. He also directed his team to respond to telephone calls and take prompt action on their complaints. He also conducts review meetings on a regular basis to review the progress of ongoing works and expedite pending complaints. Not just that. He has also been focussing on taking necessary measures to increase the revenue by identifying new areas and streamlining the revenue sources.

People say that another initiative taken by the Collector was measures to protect the ponds and lakes in the district to preserve the natural resources.

In terms of governance, he is one officer who reaches office ahead of his other colleagues and has been demonstrating his commitment and passion for public service. This has earned him widespread appreciation from all sections in the district and has given a new definition to the effective functioning of government machinery.