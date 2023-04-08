Rangareddy: Fire at plastic manufacturing unit in Katedan

Rangareddy: A fire broke out in a plastic bottle manufacturing unit located in Katedan, within the Mailardevpally limits in the wee hours on Friday.No casualties were reported as the unit was closed at the time of the incident. According to officials, the fire was likely caused by a short circuit.

The manufacturing unit is located in close proximity to a residential area, and when locals noticed smoke and flames emerging from the building, they immediately contacted the fire department and the police. Firefighters arrived at the scene promptly and were able to extinguish the fire within an hour.The total extent of the damage to the property is currently unknown and is yet to be estimated.